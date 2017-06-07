 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email:steve@kaosmac.com
Website:http://KAOS MAC, LLC
All Dates:May 24, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aimee Palacios
May 31, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice
Jun 7, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sonny Hess with Lisa Mann
Jun 14, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Satellite Blooms
Jun 21, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ellen Whyte
Jun 28, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice

The Barberry Presents Aimee Palacios

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us on the Patio and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm. Come and enjoy dinner and enterainment on the back patio. We have the following great artists coming up:

May 24: Aimee Palacios
May 31: Ben Rice
June 7: Sonny Hess with Lisa Mann
June 14: Satellite Blooms
June 21: Ellen Whyte
June 28: Ben Rice

Stay tuned for more acts for the summer and beyond...

Be sure to check out our Music Night Specials in our menus at www.thebarberry.com

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music.

The Barberry
The Barberry 97128 645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS