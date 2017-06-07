|Location:
The Barberry Presents Aimee Palacios
Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us on the Patio and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm. Come and enjoy dinner and enterainment on the back patio. We have the following great artists coming up:
May 24: Aimee Palacios
May 31: Ben Rice
June 7: Sonny Hess with Lisa Mann
June 14: Satellite Blooms
June 21: Ellen Whyte
June 28: Ben Rice
Stay tuned for more acts for the summer and beyond...
Be sure to check out our Music Night Specials in our menus at www.thebarberry.com
