Location:Kathken park
Map:5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 28, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm gate opens 6pm. Entry fee collected @ gate.

The amazing Hank Shreve Band @ Kathken Vineyards

Hank Shreve and his band's brand of R&B and blues tempered by funk & soul will make you a die hard fan! Hank is an amazing harmonica player with a soulful voice and awesome keyboard skills. He's won numerous music awards and been nominated for more. This is a must see band and we hope you can experience this group!
Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket & a camp chair. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided for purchase.
Advanced tickets & table reservations-call 503-316-3911 

Fee: $10 per person

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

