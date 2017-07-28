The amazing Hank Shreve Band @ Kathken Vineyards

Hank Shreve and his band's brand of R&B and blues tempered by funk & soul will make you a die hard fan! Hank is an amazing harmonica player with a soulful voice and awesome keyboard skills. He's won numerous music awards and been nominated for more. This is a must see band and we hope you can experience this group!

Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket & a camp chair. NO children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided for purchase.

Advanced tickets & table reservations-call 503-316-3911

Fee: $10 per person