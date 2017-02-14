That's Oregon Amore!

Join Cellar 503, Viola Wines, and Cana’s Feast Winery for a fun alternative to the traditional Valentine’s Day dining out routine. We’re bringing in a guest chef, Anthony Cafiero (formerly of Racion and Tabla), and two of our fabulous winery partners who focus on Italian varietals grown in Oregon for deliciously-perfect pairings.

We’re keeping this Valentine’s Day informal and informational. Enjoy each small plate of Northwest fare paired with a different wine. In this fun Q&A cocktail-party-style gathering you’ll learn a thing or two about what makes a good pairing and why Italian varietals love to grow here.

Everyone is welcome! Singles, couples, friends, family you like, maybe a neighbor you’d like to get to know.

Fee: $65 per person / $60 Cellar 503 member