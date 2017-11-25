|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-world-cheeses-pairing/
Thanksgiving Weekend World Cheeses Pairing
Two Favorite Things, Made Better Together! Join us in our Estate Tasting Room in Dundee for seated tastings overlooking stunning vineyard views hosted by our Tasting Room Ambassadors who will guide you through a selection of our Chardonnays and Pinot noirs paired expertly with cheese from around the world and the perfect accompaniments.
Thanksgiving Weekend at Winderlea
Winderlea Estate Tasting Room | 8905 NE Worden Hill Rd. Dundee, OR
Seatings | 10:30am, 12:30pm and 3:00pm
Tasting Fee | $25
Reservations Required | info@winderlea.com or 503-554-5900