Location: Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Map: 8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-world-cheeses-pairing/ All Dates: Nov 25, 2017 10:30 am - 3:30 pm

Nov 26, 2017 10:30 am - 3:30 pm



Thanksgiving Weekend World Cheeses Pairing

Two Favorite Things, Made Better Together! Join us in our Estate Tasting Room in Dundee for seated tastings overlooking stunning vineyard views hosted by our Tasting Room Ambassadors who will guide you through a selection of our Chardonnays and Pinot noirs paired expertly with cheese from around the world and the perfect accompaniments.

Thanksgiving Weekend at Winderlea



Winderlea Estate Tasting Room | 8905 NE Worden Hill Rd. Dundee, OR



Seatings | 10:30am, 12:30pm and 3:00pm



Tasting Fee | $25



Reservations Required | info@winderlea.com or 503-554-5900