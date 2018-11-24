|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-623-2405
|Email:
|tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.eolahillswinery.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend with Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Join Eola Hills for extended holiday hours all weekend 10am-6pm at Both Locations! Enjoy wine, food, and entertainment all weekend long.
Weekend Highlights:
Friday - Civil War Brunch, Game, Case Sales and Special Release of the 1998 Cabernet Port!
Saturday - Chocolate Pairings all weekend while supplies last, Yen for Chocolate pop up from 11-4pm at Rickreall location, build your own picnic, and more!
Sunday - Chocolate Pairings, build your own picnic and wine specials!
Monday - Cyber Monday Deals!
Fee: $10-$20
