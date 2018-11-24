 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-623-2405
Email:tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://www.eolahillswinery.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend with Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Join Eola Hills for extended holiday hours all weekend 10am-6pm at Both Locations! Enjoy wine, food, and entertainment all weekend long.

Weekend Highlights:
Friday - Civil War Brunch, Game, Case Sales and Special Release of the 1998 Cabernet Port!
Saturday - Chocolate Pairings all weekend while supplies last, Yen for Chocolate pop up from 11-4pm at Rickreall location, build your own picnic, and more!
Sunday - Chocolate Pairings, build your own picnic and wine specials!
Monday - Cyber Monday Deals!

 

Fee: $10-$20

