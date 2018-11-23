Thanksgiving Weekend with Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Join Eola Hills for extended holiday hours all weekend 10am-6pm at Both Locations! Enjoy wine, food, and entertainment all weekend long.



Weekend Highlights:

Friday - Civil War Brunch, Game, Case Sales and Special Release of the 1998 Cabernet Port!

Saturday - Chocolate Pairings all weekend while supplies last, Yen for Chocolate pop up from 11-4pm at Rickreall location, build your own picnic, and more!

Sunday - Chocolate Pairings, build your own picnic and wine specials!

Monday - Cyber Monday Deals!

Fee: $10-$20