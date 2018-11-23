Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

 Calendar Home
Location:Forest Edge Vineyard
Map:15640 S. Spangler Rd, Oregon City, Oregon 97045
Phone: 503-632-9463
Email:forestedge@bctonline.com
Website:http://www.forestedgevineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebrate the holiday weekend wine tasting in the back roads of the Cascade Foothills. Enjoy our small batch, handcrafted wines including chardonnay, pinot noir, leon millot, red blend, and dessert wines. Light snacks, wine specials. Share a taste with the farmer and winemaker. Open 12-5 Friday, Sat, Sunday.

