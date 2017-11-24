 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-open-house-at-roco-winery/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 11:00 am
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 26, 2017 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at ROCO Winery

 Experience ROCO’s NEW ’14 RMS Sparkling Wine, NEW ’15 Chardonnay and a pre-release of the ’15 Pinot Noirs at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll also sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. Light bites and logo glasses included. A complimentary event for club members plus two guests and $25 for the public.

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

