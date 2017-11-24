 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 26, 2017

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at ROCO Winery

Experience ROCO’s NEW ’14 RMS Sparkling Wine, NEW ’15 Chardonnay and a pre-release of the ’15 Pinot Noirs at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll also sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. Light bites and logo glasses included. A complimentary event for club members plus two guests and $25 for the public.

 

Fee: $25

Discover three vintages of ROCO wines including the '16 Pinot Noirs straight from the barrel.

