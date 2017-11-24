|Location:
|ROCO Tasting Room
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at ROCO Winery
Experience ROCO’s NEW ’14 RMS Sparkling Wine, NEW ’15 Chardonnay and a pre-release of the ’15 Pinot Noirs at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll also sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. Light bites and logo glasses included. A complimentary event for club members plus two guests and $25 for the public.
Fee: $25
