Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at ROCO Winery

Experience ROCO’s NEW ’14 RMS Sparkling Wine, NEW ’15 Chardonnay and a pre-release of the ’15 Pinot Noirs at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll also sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. Light bites and logo glasses included. A complimentary event for club members plus two guests and $25 for the public.

Fee: $25