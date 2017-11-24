 Calendar Home
Location:Keeler Estate Vineyard
Map:5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503.687.2618
Email:info@keelerestatevineyard.com
Website:http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at Keeler Estate

Spend Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country with us! Taste estate wines from our certified Organic and Biodynamic vineyard! Pinot noir, Pinot gris, Rosé, and Chardonnay, plus the absolute best in customer service.
$20 admission (Complimentary admission for club member, plus 1 guest; two people total)

 

Fee: $20

Taste biodynamic wines at our Amity vineyard, including Pinot noir, Rosé and Chardonnay

Keeler Estate Vineyard
Keeler Estate Vineyard 97101 5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS