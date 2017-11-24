|Location:
|Keeler Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|503.687.2618
|Email:
|info@keelerestatevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at Keeler Estate
Spend Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country with us! Taste estate wines from our certified Organic and Biodynamic vineyard! Pinot noir, Pinot gris, Rosé, and Chardonnay, plus the absolute best in customer service.
$20 admission (Complimentary admission for club member, plus 1 guest; two people total)
Fee: $20
Taste biodynamic wines at our Amity vineyard, including Pinot noir, Rosé and Chardonnay