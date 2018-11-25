|Location:
|Coeur de Terre Vineyard
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-883-4111
|Email:
|event@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-open-house/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House
Continue the Thanksgiving celebration with your family and friends at our three-day Thanksgiving Weekend open house. Each day we’ll feature our favorite Coeur de Terre wines—including a library Pinot noir from our private cellar—while you enjoy an assortment of local cheeses and bread. The tasting costs $25 per person and is complimentary for our club members.
Email event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111 to RSVP for this event.
Fee: $25
Stop by our three-day open house to enjoy our favorite wines, library Pinot noirs and local foods.