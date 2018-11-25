Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Continue the Thanksgiving celebration with your family and friends at our three-day Thanksgiving Weekend open house. Each day we’ll feature our favorite Coeur de Terre wines—including a library Pinot noir from our private cellar—while you enjoy an assortment of local cheeses and bread. The tasting costs $25 per person and is complimentary for our club members.



Email event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111 to RSVP for this event.

Fee: $25