 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/event/thanksgiving-weekend-open-house/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Continue the Thanksgiving celebration with your family and friends at our three-day Thanksgiving Weekend open house. Each day we’ll feature our favorite Coeur de Terre wines—including a library Pinot noir from our private cellar—while you enjoy an assortment of local cheeses and bread. The tasting costs $25 per person and is complimentary for our club members.

Email event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111 to RSVP for this event.

 

Fee: $25

Stop by our three-day open house to enjoy our favorite wines, library Pinot noirs and local foods.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable