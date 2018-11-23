 Calendar Home
Location:August Cellars Tasting Room
Map:14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-6766 x115
Email:celesteaugustcellars@gmail.com
Website:http://www.augustcellars.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Come out for Thanksgiving Weekend, Fri, Sat & Sun 11am-5pm to try not only our wines, but the wines of our tenant wine makers! Plenty of greats wines to sample and lots of snacks to enjoy with them!

We'll have Jason's Artisan Chocolates selling their award winning truffles, chocolate covered caramels and other goodies, so bring your holiday gift money!

 

Fee: $15

We'll be pouring our wines, and our tenant wine makers will be pouring theirs as well!

