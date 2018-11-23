|Location:
|August Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-6766 x115
|Email:
|celesteaugustcellars@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.augustcellars.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House
Come out for Thanksgiving Weekend, Fri, Sat & Sun 11am-5pm to try not only our wines, but the wines of our tenant wine makers! Plenty of greats wines to sample and lots of snacks to enjoy with them!
We'll have Jason's Artisan Chocolates selling their award winning truffles, chocolate covered caramels and other goodies, so bring your holiday gift money!
Fee: $15
We'll be pouring our wines, and our tenant wine makers will be pouring theirs as well!