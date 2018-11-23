 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/11/thanksgiving-weekend
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Bring your holiday guests out to the winery to celebrate with us! We’ll open some of our favorite bottles for your holiday table.

Bring your holiday guests out to the winery to celebrate with us! We’ll open some of our favorite bottles for your holiday table.
Adelsheim
Adelsheim 16800 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable