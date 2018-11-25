 Calendar Home
Location:Vitis Ridge Winery
Map:6685 Meridian Rd NE, Silverton, Oregon 97381
Email:info@vitisridge.com
Website:http://vitisridge.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend, Music & Wine

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. We invite you to join us Friday through Sunday (11-23-11/25) between the hours of 12pm - 5pm. There is a $10 per person fee (no fee for Club Members). The fee includes a logo keepsake glass, over 15 tastes of our handcrafted wines, and live music. Guitarist Don Mitchell will play Friday & Saturday, from 1-4pm, and JT Meier will play on Sunday afternoon. Take advantage of our 25% discount on mixed cases.
Feel free to bring snacks as our tasting room is not equipped to offer them. We hope that you'll include us in your holiday plans and bring your family and friends to enjoy our wines in this casual environment.

 

Fee: $10.00 per person

Thanksgiving weekend extended hours, and live music.

