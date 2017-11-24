Thanksgiving Weekend Festivals

November 18, 19, & 24, 25, 26, 2017 from 11-5pm



Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, & our incredible view.



We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty's famous butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!



Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.



All included with $10 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!

Fee: $10