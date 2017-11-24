|Location:
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:
2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone:
503-362-1596
Email:
cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:
http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Festivals
November 18, 19, & 24, 25, 26, 2017 from 11-5pm
Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, & our incredible view.
We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty's famous butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!
Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.
All included with $10 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!
Fee: $10