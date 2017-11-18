 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-362-1596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:Nov 18, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 19, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Festivals

November 18, 19, & 24, 25, 26, 2017 from 11-5pm

Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, & our incredible view.

We will be serving our popular Tri-Tip sandwiches, Betty's famous butternut squash soup, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, cheeses & more!

Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.

All included with $10 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!

 

Fee: $10

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery 97304 2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


