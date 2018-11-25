Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting in the cellar at the Willamette Valley Vineyards featuring limited-release wines and stories of the recent harvest. The wines will include the special Quinta Reserve Port-style Pinot Noir, perfect for holiday entertaining. Try the latest wine releases in the Estate Tasting Room and pair them with dishes crafted by their Winery Chef.



Tasting Passport & Cellar Pass is $15 per person ($5 for Wine Club Members and Owners). Tickets include a cellar pass and wine tasting.

Fee: $15.00