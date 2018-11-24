 Calendar Home
Location:Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Tasting Room
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon 97392
Phone: (503) 588-9463
Email:info@wvv.com
Website:http://https://www.wvv.com/ThanksgivingWeekend
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting in the cellar at the Willamette Valley Vineyards featuring limited-release wines and stories of the recent harvest. The wines will include the special Quinta Reserve Port-style Pinot Noir, perfect for holiday entertaining. Try the latest wine releases in the Estate Tasting Room and pair them with dishes crafted by their Winery Chef.

Tasting Passport & Cellar Pass is $15 per person ($5 for Wine Club Members and Owners). Tickets include a cellar pass and wine tasting.

 

Fee: $15.00

Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting in the cellar at the Willamette Valley Vineyards!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

