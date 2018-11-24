 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
Map:14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
Phone: (503) 628-1910
Email:tastingroom@hamacherwines.com
Website:http://hamacherwines.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2018 - Nov 25, 2018

Thanksgiving Weekend at Hamacher Wines

The Holidays are near! Please join us for our Thanksgiving Day Weekend Open House! We'll be featuring an extended flight alongside lite bites. Start your Christmas shopping early by stocking up on your favorite Hamacher wines!

 

Fee: $25, free for members

The Holidays are near! Please join us for our Thanksgiving Day Weekend Open House!

Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate 14665 14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
