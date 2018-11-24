|Location:
|Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
|Map:
|14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
|Phone:
|(503) 628-1910
|Email:
|tastingroom@hamacherwines.com
|Website:
|http://hamacherwines.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend at Hamacher Wines
The Holidays are near! Please join us for our Thanksgiving Day Weekend Open House! We’ll be featuring an extended flight alongside lite bites. Start your Christmas shopping early by stocking up on your favorite Hamacher wines!
Fee: $25, free for members
