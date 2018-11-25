 Calendar Home
Location:The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035043796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:http://www.pottersvineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Art and Wine

Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot noir, Rosé, Rattlesnake Hills Cabernet Sauvignon & Celilo Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery and sample small bites at our Boutique Vineyard nestled on top of Chehalem Mountains. Fee waived w/3 bottle purchase.

 

Fee: $15 tasting fee

