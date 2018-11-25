|Location:
Thanksgiving Weekend Art and Wine
Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot noir, Rosé, Rattlesnake Hills Cabernet Sauvignon & Celilo Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery and sample small bites at our Boutique Vineyard nestled on top of Chehalem Mountains. Fee waived w/3 bottle purchase.
Fee: $15 tasting fee