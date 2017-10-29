 Calendar Home
Location:J. Scott Cellars
Map:520 Commercial St., Unit G, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413575279
Email:j.scottwineclub@gmail.com
Website:http://www.jscottcellars.com
All Dates:Oct 29, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Sunday at J. Scott Cellars

Relax and enjoy an extensive array of extraordinary and out of the ordinary wines of the Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving Wine Weekend in J. Scott Cellars warehouse winery located in west Eugene.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

