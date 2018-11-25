 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Winery
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving-open-house-weekend.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House Weekend

Our 8th annual Noir Friday will start off the open house weekend with wine and barrel tasting, small bites and, of course, holiday deals! The winery open house will be from 12-5 pm. Our Tasting Room will be independently open for wood-fired pizza and bottle purchases.

Admission is complimentary for Club Members, and includes a souvenir GoVino wine glass

Fee: $15

