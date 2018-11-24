|Location:
|ROCO Tasting Room
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|info@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House: The Old-Fashioned Way
During this traditional holiday weekend, ROCO will open its doors for a two-day event featuring barrel samples and future sales of the 2017 vintage as well as a chance to enjoy the newly-released 2016 Chardonnay and 2015 RMS sparkling wine. Imbibe in savory and sweet nibbles and delight in an extraordinary flight of stunning 2015 and 2016 wines.
Fee: $25/Complimentary for Club Members
Celebrate the holiday at ROCO with Chardonnay, Pinot noir, barrel tasting, and bubbles!