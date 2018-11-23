Thanksgiving Open House: The Old-Fashioned Way

During this traditional holiday weekend, ROCO will open its doors for a two-day event featuring barrel samples and future sales of the 2017 vintage as well as a chance to enjoy the newly-released 2016 Chardonnay and 2015 RMS sparkling wine. Imbibe in savory and sweet nibbles and delight in an extraordinary flight of stunning 2015 and 2016 wines.

Fee: $25/Complimentary for Club Members