Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:info@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House: The Old-Fashioned Way

During this traditional holiday weekend, ROCO will open its doors for a two-day event featuring barrel samples and future sales of the 2017 vintage as well as a chance to enjoy the newly-released 2016 Chardonnay and 2015 RMS sparkling wine. Imbibe in savory and sweet nibbles and delight in an extraordinary flight of stunning 2015 and 2016 wines.

 

Fee: $25/Complimentary for Club Members

Celebrate the holiday at ROCO with Chardonnay, Pinot noir, barrel tasting, and bubbles!

ROCO Tasting Room
13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

