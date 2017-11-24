|Map:
|Sokol Blosser Winery @ 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/thanksgiving-open-house-at-sokol-blosser-winery/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House at Sokol Blosser Winery
Gather your family and friends and head to our annual Thanksgiving Open House. Try newly released wines while perusing our retail space.
Special Guest: Susan Sokol Blosser will be signing copies of her new book, The Vineyard Years, from 11am-3pm on Friday and Saturday.