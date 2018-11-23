 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd, PO Box 99, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:lisa@benton-lane.com
Website:http://23924 Territorial Rd
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Join us Thanksgiving weekend and relax in our Romantic Holiday Barrel Rooms. Enjoy holiday music along with your favorite wine while savoring our terrific Pulled Pork sandwiches, Chili or artisan meat and cheese plates. Make sure you have your favorite Benton-Lane wines on hand to celebrate the holidays. Doesn't get better .... great food and great wine!

 

Fee: $Tasting fee $10 - refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary

Benton-lane Winery
Benton-lane Winery 23924 23924 Territorial Rd, PO Box 99, Monroe, OR 97456
