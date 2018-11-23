Thanksgiving Open House

Join us Thanksgiving weekend and relax in our Romantic Holiday Barrel Rooms. Enjoy holiday music along with your favorite wine while savoring our terrific Pulled Pork sandwiches, Chili or artisan meat and cheese plates. Make sure you have your favorite Benton-Lane wines on hand to celebrate the holidays. Doesn't get better .... great food and great wine!

Fee: $Tasting fee $10 - refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary