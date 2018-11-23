 Calendar Home
Location:Abacela Winery
Map:12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: (541) 679-6642
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving-open-house.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Join us for the premier Thanksgiving Open House in the Umpqua Valley!

Enjoy wine tasting, light hors d'oeuvres, tour the winegrower's walk, maybe even check some gift giving off you list.

$15 entry includes wine tasting, snacks and logo glass.
Half price for Baron and Noble Club members.
Complimentary for Royal Club, minors and designated drivers.
Non alcoholic beverages will also be available.

 

Fee: $15

Abacela Winery
12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
