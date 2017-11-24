 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Bring family and friends to relax away the holiday stress and enjoy a wine flight featuring our Red Red Wine and White White Wine. We will also be featuring our Library 2009 Claret and Syrah Library Wines. Stock up on our case deal for your upcoming holiday parties!

 

Fee: $10

