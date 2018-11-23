Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration

Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest season at Bergstrom Wines! We will be featuring a flight of our limited production, single-vineyard wines, charcuterie by Olympia Provisions, and an array of local, specialty cheeses! Tasting fee is refundable with the purchase of two 750ml bottles or one 1.5L bottle. Four complimentary tastings per Bergstrom club membership.

Fee: $40