Thanksgiving Friday at J. Scott Cellars

Enjoy an extensive array of extraordinary and out of the ordinary wines of the Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving Wine Weekend in the fun atmosphere of J. Scott Cellars warehouse winery located in west Eugene. You can get away from the turkey leftovers and savor some delicious bites from local food truck, The Dumpling Group. In addition, 5:30-8:30 pm, Mr. Brendan Curran will be playing some awesome music here at the warehouse!