TGIF Wine & Pizza Night

Abacela will be open for wine tasting until 7:00 PM every Friday this summer. Enjoy wine tasting, a glass of wine, or bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza fresh from our outdoor horno to match.



NOTE: Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6:00 pm, while supplies last. No phone orders. Please, no outside food or drink during this event. General wine tasting is not available from 4:00 PM until close on TGIF Wine & Pizza Nights.

Fee: $Free Admission