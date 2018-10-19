 Calendar Home
Location:Abacela Winery
Map:12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: (541) 679-6642
Email:tastingroom@abacela.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/tgif%20wine%20&%20pizza%20night.html
All Dates:Oct 19, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Oct 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

TGIF Wine & Pizza Night

Abacela will be open for wine tasting until 7:00 PM every Friday this summer. Enjoy wine tasting, a glass of wine, or bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza fresh from our outdoor horno to match.

NOTE: Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6:00 pm, while supplies last. No phone orders. Please, no outside food or drink during this event. General wine tasting is not available from 4:00 PM until close on TGIF Wine & Pizza Nights.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Abacela will be open for wine tasting every Friday this summer.

