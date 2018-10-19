|Location:
|Abacela Winery
|Map:
|12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|(541) 679-6642
|Email:
|tastingroom@abacela.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/tgif%20wine%20&%20pizza%20night.html
|All Dates:
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night
Abacela will be open for wine tasting until 7:00 PM every Friday this summer. Enjoy wine tasting, a glass of wine, or bottle and order a hand-tossed pizza fresh from our outdoor horno to match.
NOTE: Quantities are limited. Pizza orders taken until 6:00 pm, while supplies last. No phone orders. Please, no outside food or drink during this event. General wine tasting is not available from 4:00 PM until close on TGIF Wine & Pizza Nights.
Fee: $Free Admission
