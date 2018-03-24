 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Olive Mill at Red Ridge
Map:5700 Northeast Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/terrarium-workshop/
All Dates:Mar 24, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Terrarium Workshop

Craft a green and growing accent for your home at this Red Ridge Farms workshop. Choose from a variety of vessels, living plants or preserved finds and embellishments to create a one-of-a-kind display. Our staff will be on hand to offer advice for novice gardeners and experienced green thumbs alike.

Ticket price includes instruction, your choice of vessel, plants, select embellishments, basic potting materials, and light snacks. Durant Vineyards wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/terrarium-workshop-tickets-41351815393?aff=efbeventtix.

