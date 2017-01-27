 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:905 NE 10th Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tempranillo-paella-party/
All Dates:Jan 27, 2017 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Tempranillo & Paella Party

Party people will enjoy a glass of our newly released 2015 Willamette Valley Tempranillo and antipasto and dessert plates. We will be serving up both chicken and vegetarian Paella at 3:30. Lucy, winegrower at Sunnyside Vineyards will discuss the finer points of growing Tempranillo in the Willamette Valley. $25 entry fee for general public and $10 for club members. RSVP is required.

 

Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/remywines/app/208195102528120/.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 97128 905 NE 10th Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
