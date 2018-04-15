 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.868.7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://arcanecellars.com/event/tax-relief-party/
All Dates:Apr 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Live music starts at 1 pm

Tax Relief Party at Arcane Cellars

C'mon out to the winery and enjoy comedy, music, an art class, great wine and good eats! Whether you’re drowning your sorrows or celebrating finally being done with the detested annual chore, we've got something for everyone!

Joe Stoddard will be performing from 1 – 4 pm – he’s the fabulous comedian/musician you’ve all come to love! Joe is not just funny – he’s hilarious, and he’s a great singer as well. http://joestoddardshow.com/wp/

We’re trying out a new food truck – The Chill Grill – and they’ve got a great menu ready for us.

A Sip & Paint Class will also be held from 1 – 4 pm. Pre-register by going to our event website: http://arcanecellars.com/event/tax-relief-party/

 

Fee: $10/FREE to club members

Tax Relief Party with music, comedy, a Sip & Paint class, plus food and great wine!

