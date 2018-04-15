Tax Relief Party at Arcane Cellars

C'mon out to the winery and enjoy comedy, music, an art class, great wine and good eats! Whether you’re drowning your sorrows or celebrating finally being done with the detested annual chore, we've got something for everyone!



Joe Stoddard will be performing from 1 – 4 pm – he’s the fabulous comedian/musician you’ve all come to love! Joe is not just funny – he’s hilarious, and he’s a great singer as well. http://joestoddardshow.com/wp/



We’re trying out a new food truck – The Chill Grill – and they’ve got a great menu ready for us.



A Sip & Paint Class will also be held from 1 – 4 pm. Pre-register by going to our event website: http://arcanecellars.com/event/tax-relief-party/

Fee: $10/FREE to club members