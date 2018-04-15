|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-852-1135
|Email:
|beth@artemwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.artemwine.com
|All Dates:
Tasting Room Grand Opening Weekend
We are excited to announce that our tasting room will be opening April 13! It will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-5pm. Come out and try our new releases, tour the vineyard and winery, and relax.
Tasting fee: $15 waived with a purchase of $40 or more.
We are excited to announce that our tasting room will be opening April 13!