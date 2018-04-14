 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-852-1135
Email:beth@artemwine.com
Website:http://www.artemwine.com
All Dates:Apr 13, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 14, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tasting Room Grand Opening Weekend

We are excited to announce that our tasting room will be opening April 13! It will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-5pm. Come out and try our new releases, tour the vineyard and winery, and relax.

Tasting fee: $15 waived with a purchase of $40 or more.

 

