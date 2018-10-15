 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Vallely Chamber of Commerce
Map:2119 Portland Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-2014
Email:contact@oregonwineeducation.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/262104117773304/
All Dates:Oct 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm This is a 2 part class the 2nd class is held October 22 from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Tasting Room Associate Hospitality Class Level 200

This Tasting Room Associate & Hospitality (TRAHC) Level 200 course, taught by Certified Sommelier Charles Hesson from Alexana Winery, builds on the Level I00 course by taking a deep dive into Willamette Valley’s unique terroir and winemaking styles, from soil, to vineyard to bottle. It will help you connect with more discriminating wine buyers in your tasting room by being able to better explain why they should buy our outstanding wines and join our wine clubs.

 

Fee: $150

Learn more about Willamette Valley wine, connect with customers for wine sales and club enrollment.

