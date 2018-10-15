|Location:
|Chehalem Vallely Chamber of Commerce
|Map:
|2119 Portland Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-2014
|Email:
|contact@oregonwineeducation.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/262104117773304/
|All Dates:
Tasting Room Associate Hospitality Class Level 200
This Tasting Room Associate & Hospitality (TRAHC) Level 200 course, taught by Certified Sommelier Charles Hesson from Alexana Winery, builds on the Level I00 course by taking a deep dive into Willamette Valley’s unique terroir and winemaking styles, from soil, to vineyard to bottle. It will help you connect with more discriminating wine buyers in your tasting room by being able to better explain why they should buy our outstanding wines and join our wine clubs.
Fee: $150
Learn more about Willamette Valley wine, connect with customers for wine sales and club enrollment.