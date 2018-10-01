 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Vallely Chamber of Commerce
Map:2119 Portland Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-2014
Email:contact@oregonwineeducation.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/738345679845175/
All Dates:Oct 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm This is series of 2 classes. The second class is October 8 from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Tasting Room Associate Hospitality Class Level 100

Working in the wine and restaurant industry requires a firm understanding of wine from an international and local perspective, as well as specific kinds of hospitality sales training. We developed the Tasting Room Associate Hospitality Course (TRAHC) to provide a foundation for people who want to start working in a tasting room or restaurant either part or full time, and perhaps jumpstart a career in the wine or restaurant industry.

The TRAHC I00 course covers an introduction to Oregon wine and wine history, an essential wine knowledge practicum, opening and pouring bottles, telling your winery’s or restaurant's story, and the art of great salesmanship. The course is based around hands-on, interactive learning, including an extended role-play unit where participants practice how to describe wines, tell a winery’s story, and make the sale.

 

Fee: $150

This class will provide hospitality education for working in a winery tasting room or restaurant.

