|126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, OR 97239, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/tasting-at-boundary-social-club/
Tasting at Boundary Social Club
Join Winderlea and Brittan Vineyards as well as fellow wine and spirit enthusiasts for a complimentary tasting at Portland’s newest private social wine and spirits club, Boundary.
Boundary exist to bridge the gap between fine wine, top-shelf spirits and private state of the art beverage storage without pretense. Located just outside downtown Portland, Boundary is a warm and inviting place to divide the day between work and play with talented staff serving exceptional wines and spirits. Sample eight wines from the proprietors and winemaker of Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery as you mingle with other club members in this intimate setting. All wines will be available for purchase at a 15 percent discount the night of the event.
Featured Wines
Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Flight
2016 Rose
2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir
2014 Shea Vineyard Pinot noir
2014 Bryan Creek Vineyard Pinot noir
Brittan Vineyards Flight
2014 Chardonnay
2014 Basalt Block Pinot noir
2014 Gestalt Block Pinot noir
2014 Cygnus Block Pinot noir
Boundary Social Club | 0126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, 97239
Additional parking (after 5:00pm) available at The International School parking lot at the corner of Boundary and Corbett.
Wednesday, August 16th | 5:00pm to 7:30pm
RSVP | wine@boundarysocialclub.com please include your name and guest’s name as space is limited.