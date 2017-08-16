 Calendar Home
Location:Boundary
Map:126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/tasting-at-boundary-social-club/
All Dates:Aug 16, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tasting at Boundary Social Club

Join Winderlea and Brittan Vineyards as well as fellow wine and spirit enthusiasts for a complimentary tasting at Portland’s newest private social wine and spirits club, Boundary.

Boundary exist to bridge the gap between fine wine, top-shelf spirits and private state of the art beverage storage without pretense. Located  just outside downtown Portland, Boundary is a warm and inviting place to divide the day between work and play with talented staff serving exceptional wines and spirits. Sample eight wines from the proprietors and winemaker of Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery as you mingle with other club members in this intimate setting.  All wines will be available for purchase at a 15 percent discount the night of the event.       

Featured Wines

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Flight
2016 Rose
2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir
2014 Shea Vineyard Pinot noir
2014 Bryan Creek Vineyard Pinot noir

Brittan Vineyards Flight
2014 Chardonnay
2014 Basalt Block Pinot noir
2014 Gestalt Block Pinot noir
2014 Cygnus Block Pinot noir

Boundary Social Club | 0126 SW Mitchell St, Portland,  97239
Additional parking (after 5:00pm) available at The International School parking lot at the corner of Boundary and Corbett.

Wednesday, August 16th | 5:00pm to 7:30pm

RSVP | wine@boundarysocialclub.com please include your name and guest’s name as space is limited.

Join Winderlea and Brittan Vineyards as well as fellow wine and spirit enthusiasts for a complimentary tasting at Portland’s newest private social wine and spirits club, Boundary. Boundary exist to bridge the gap between fine wine, top-shelf spirits and private state of the art beverage storage without pretense. Located  just outside downtown Portland, Boundary is a warm and inviting ...
Boundary
Boundary 97239 126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, OR 97239, USA
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS