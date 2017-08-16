Tasting at Boundary Social Club

Join Winderlea and Brittan Vineyards as well as fellow wine and spirit enthusiasts for a complimentary tasting at Portland’s newest private social wine and spirits club, Boundary.

Boundary exist to bridge the gap between fine wine, top-shelf spirits and private state of the art beverage storage without pretense. Located just outside downtown Portland, Boundary is a warm and inviting place to divide the day between work and play with talented staff serving exceptional wines and spirits. Sample eight wines from the proprietors and winemaker of Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery as you mingle with other club members in this intimate setting. All wines will be available for purchase at a 15 percent discount the night of the event.

Featured Wines

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Flight

2016 Rose

2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir

2014 Shea Vineyard Pinot noir

2014 Bryan Creek Vineyard Pinot noir

Brittan Vineyards Flight

2014 Chardonnay

2014 Basalt Block Pinot noir

2014 Gestalt Block Pinot noir

2014 Cygnus Block Pinot noir

Boundary Social Club | 0126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, 97239

Additional parking (after 5:00pm) available at The International School parking lot at the corner of Boundary and Corbett.



Wednesday, August 16th | 5:00pm to 7:30pm



RSVP | wine@boundarysocialclub.com please include your name and guest’s name as space is limited.