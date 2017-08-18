 Calendar Home
Location:Orenco Station Plaza
Map:943 Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Phone: 503.941.0609
Email:info@nwvintners.org
Website:http://nwvintners.org/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2017 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Taste the North Valley

Join North Willamette Vintners Association as 14 of our member wineries pour their best summer wines together at the new Orenco Station Plaza. Spend the evening sampling both red and white wines while enjoying music and access to local food carts.

This event is 21 years of age and older.
$25 gets your in the venue, tasting of all the vintners and a souvenir glass

Participating wineries include:

Kramer Vineyards
SakeOne
Oak Knoll winery
Ruby Vineyard and Winery
Plum Hill Vineyards
Montinore Estate
Apolloni Vineyards
Gresser Vineyard
Ardiri Winery and Vineyards
Blizzard Wines
Helvetia Vineyards
Dion Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyards
Resolu' Cellars

 

Fee: $25

Come taste the wineries of the North Willamette. 30 minutes from downtown Portland.

Orenco Station Plaza
Orenco Station Plaza 97124 943 Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97124
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS