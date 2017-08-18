Taste the North Valley

Join North Willamette Vintners Association as 14 of our member wineries pour their best summer wines together at the new Orenco Station Plaza. Spend the evening sampling both red and white wines while enjoying music and access to local food carts.



This event is 21 years of age and older.

$25 gets your in the venue, tasting of all the vintners and a souvenir glass



Participating wineries include:



Kramer Vineyards

SakeOne

Oak Knoll winery

Ruby Vineyard and Winery

Plum Hill Vineyards

Montinore Estate

Apolloni Vineyards

Gresser Vineyard

Ardiri Winery and Vineyards

Blizzard Wines

Helvetia Vineyards

Dion Vineyard

Patton Valley Vineyards

Resolu' Cellars

Fee: $25