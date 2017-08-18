|Location:
|Orenco Station Plaza
|Map:
|943 Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97124
|Phone:
|503.941.0609
|Email:
|info@nwvintners.org
|Website:
|http://nwvintners.org/
|All Dates:
Taste the North Valley
Join North Willamette Vintners Association as 14 of our member wineries pour their best summer wines together at the new Orenco Station Plaza. Spend the evening sampling both red and white wines while enjoying music and access to local food carts.
This event is 21 years of age and older.
$25 gets your in the venue, tasting of all the vintners and a souvenir glass
Participating wineries include:
Kramer Vineyards
SakeOne
Oak Knoll winery
Ruby Vineyard and Winery
Plum Hill Vineyards
Montinore Estate
Apolloni Vineyards
Gresser Vineyard
Ardiri Winery and Vineyards
Blizzard Wines
Helvetia Vineyards
Dion Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyards
Resolu' Cellars
Fee: $25
Come taste the wineries of the North Willamette. 30 minutes from downtown Portland.