Taste Oregon

SUN. MAY 21, 2017



Metropolist Event Space

2931 1st Ave. S – Seattle WA

1 to 5 pm!

Advance $35/ Door $40



Welcome to the 2nd annual “Taste Oregon” event in Seattle! The event will feature 35 premium wineries from Oregon to be held in the SODO area of Seattle at a new venue called the Metropolist. There will be a private trade/industry tasting followed by a general public tasting!

This event is a fundraiser for OAASIS OREGON and a collaboration with Seattle Uncorked! Please support our Northwest neighbors in Oregon and help us sell out this cool event by going to this Facebook page and “like” and “share” it to your page!



Featuring 35 wineries from an array of Oregon’s diverse AVA’s.Tickets available soon!



Confirmed 2017 Wineries To Date:

Anam Cara

Anderson Family Vineyard

Bjornson Vineyard

Brigadoon

Cana’s Feast Winery

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Chehelem Wines

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Coria Estates

Del Rio Vineyards

Dusky Goose

Elevee Wines

Foris Vineyards

Hyland Estates

J. Scott Cellars

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Left Coast Cellars

Patricia Green Cellars – OR

Rocky Point Cellars

Sokol Blosser Winery

Solena Estate

Stangeland Vineyards & Winery

Stangeland Winery

The Eyrie Vineyards

Torii Mor Winery

Vanduzer Vineyards

Vincent Wines

Wildaire Cellars

Willamette Valley Vineyards –

Willful Wine Co

Youngberg Hill

+

pFriem Family Brewers

