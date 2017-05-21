|Location:
|Metropolist
|Map:
|2931 1st Ave South A, Seattle, WA 98134
|Phone:
|206-623-3288
|Email:
|david@seattleuncorked.com
|Website:
|http://seattleuncorked.com/event/taste-oregon-sun-may-21/
|All Dates:
Taste Oregon
TASTE OREGON
SUN. MAY 21, 2017
Metropolist Event Space
2931 1st Ave. S – Seattle WA
1 to 5 pm!
Advance $35/ Door $40
Welcome to the 2nd annual “Taste Oregon” event in Seattle! The event will feature 35 premium wineries from Oregon to be held in the SODO area of Seattle at a new venue called the Metropolist. There will be a private trade/industry tasting followed by a general public tasting!
This event is a fundraiser for OAASIS OREGON and a collaboration with Seattle Uncorked! Please support our Northwest neighbors in Oregon and help us sell out this cool event by going to this Facebook page and “like” and “share” it to your page!
Featuring 35 wineries from an array of Oregon’s diverse AVA’s.Tickets available soon!
Confirmed 2017 Wineries To Date:
Anam Cara
Anderson Family Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard
Brigadoon
Cana’s Feast Winery
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Chehelem Wines
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coria Estates
Del Rio Vineyards
Dusky Goose
Elevee Wines
Foris Vineyards
Hyland Estates
J. Scott Cellars
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Left Coast Cellars
Patricia Green Cellars – OR
Rocky Point Cellars
Sokol Blosser Winery
Solena Estate
Stangeland Vineyards & Winery
Stangeland Winery
The Eyrie Vineyards
Torii Mor Winery
Vanduzer Vineyards
Vincent Wines
Wildaire Cellars
Willamette Valley Vineyards –
Willful Wine Co
Youngberg Hill
+
pFriem Family Brewers
Fee: $35-Advance $40-at the Door
Welcome to the 2nd annual “Taste Oregon” event in Seattle!