Location:Metropolist
Map:2931 1st Ave South A, Seattle, WA 98134
Phone: 206-623-3288
Email:david@seattleuncorked.com
Website:http://seattleuncorked.com/event/taste-oregon-sun-may-21/
All Dates:May 21, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Taste Oregon

Welcome to the 2nd annual “Taste Oregon” event in Seattle! The event will feature 35 premium wineries from Oregon to be held in the SODO area of Seattle at a new venue called the Metropolist. There will be a private trade/industry tasting followed by a general public tasting!
This event is a fundraiser for OAASIS OREGON and a collaboration with Seattle Uncorked! Please support our Northwest neighbors in Oregon and help us sell out this cool event by going to this Facebook page and “like” and “share” it to your page!

Featuring 35 wineries from an array of Oregon’s diverse AVA’s.Tickets available soon!

Confirmed 2017 Wineries To Date:
Anam Cara
Anderson Family Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard
Brigadoon
Cana’s Feast Winery
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Chehelem Wines
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coria Estates
Del Rio Vineyards
Dusky Goose
Elevee Wines
Foris Vineyards
Hyland Estates
J. Scott Cellars
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Left Coast Cellars
Patricia Green Cellars – OR
Rocky Point Cellars
Sokol Blosser Winery
Solena Estate
Stangeland Vineyards & Winery
Stangeland Winery
The Eyrie Vineyards
Torii Mor Winery
Vanduzer Vineyards
Vincent Wines
Wildaire Cellars
Willamette Valley Vineyards –
Willful Wine Co
Youngberg Hill
+
pFriem Family Brewers

