Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 E Sheridan St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-537-2111
Email:wine@purplecowvineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/taste-of-newberg-night-market.html
All Dates:Sep 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Taste of Newberg - Night Market

Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center on Saturday, September 29th from 5pm-8pm for the Taste of Newberg Night Market!

We will be featuring all 9 of the Newberg Downtown Wineries, along with several other wineries from the Newberg area.

We are excited to be featuring distilleries, local artists and food from amazing local vendors as well. Come enjoy everything that Downtown Newberg has to offer!

Ticket prices are $15 per person if purchased online in July, August and September. Tickets purchased the week of the event will be $18 and will be available to purchase at the door.

Admission price includes 5 complimentary tastings at the featured wineries of your choice. Wine will be available to enjoy by the glass and bottles will be available to purchase to take home. Please come prepared to show your ID.

Cheers!

 

Fee: $18

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

