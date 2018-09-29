Taste of Newberg - Night Market

Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center on Saturday, September 29th from 5pm-8pm for the Taste of Newberg Night Market!



We will be featuring all 9 of the Newberg Downtown Wineries, along with several other wineries from the Newberg area.



We are excited to be featuring distilleries, local artists and food from amazing local vendors as well. Come enjoy everything that Downtown Newberg has to offer!



Ticket prices are $15 per person if purchased online in July, August and September. Tickets purchased the week of the event will be $18 and will be available to purchase at the door.



Admission price includes 5 complimentary tastings at the featured wineries of your choice. Wine will be available to enjoy by the glass and bottles will be available to purchase to take home. Please come prepared to show your ID.



Cheers!

Fee: $18