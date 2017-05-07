|Location:
|Tina's
|Map:
|760 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/taste-dundee-brunch/
|All Dates:
Taste Dundee Brunch
Join us Sunday at Tina’s in Dundee for the most important meal of the day, brunch! Held in conjunction with Oregon Wine Month & Taste Dundee, this three course meal and wine pairing will be co-hosted by Domaine Roy & Fils, Erath Winery and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery.
Tina’s is opening up just for the occasion and each winery has pulled a few fun wines from the cellar. Join us and start your day off right.
$65 per person | inclusive of gratuity
To reserve your seat, please call us at 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com.
MENU
Bruléed fig, foie butter
2015 Winderlea Pinot blanc
Seared scallop, grilled pineapple wedge, red pepper oil, arugula
2014 Erath Le Jour Magique white Pinot noir
2015 Domaine Roy & Fils Chardonnay
Grilled Pork Tenderloin, warm bacon-citrus vinaigrette, sautéed cabbage, fried parmesan polental cakes
2013 Domaine Roy & Fils Petite Incline Pinot noir
2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir
Chocolate soufflée cake, raspberry pinot reduction, black pepper chantilly
2012 Erath La Nuit Magique Pinot noir