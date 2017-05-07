Taste Dundee Brunch

Join us Sunday at Tina’s in Dundee for the most important meal of the day, brunch! Held in conjunction with Oregon Wine Month & Taste Dundee, this three course meal and wine pairing will be co-hosted by Domaine Roy & Fils, Erath Winery and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery.

Tina’s is opening up just for the occasion and each winery has pulled a few fun wines from the cellar. Join us and start your day off right.

$65 per person | inclusive of gratuity

To reserve your seat, please call us at 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com.

MENU



Bruléed fig, foie butter

2015 Winderlea Pinot blanc



Seared scallop, grilled pineapple wedge, red pepper oil, arugula

2014 Erath Le Jour Magique white Pinot noir

2015 Domaine Roy & Fils Chardonnay



Grilled Pork Tenderloin, warm bacon-citrus vinaigrette, sautéed cabbage, fried parmesan polental cakes

2013 Domaine Roy & Fils Petite Incline Pinot noir

2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir



Chocolate soufflée cake, raspberry pinot reduction, black pepper chantilly

2012 Erath La Nuit Magique Pinot noir