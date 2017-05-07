 Calendar Home
Location:Tina's
Map:760 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/taste-dundee-brunch/
All Dates:May 7, 2017 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Taste Dundee Brunch

Join us Sunday at Tina’s in Dundee for the most important meal of the day, brunch! Held in conjunction with Oregon Wine Month & Taste Dundee, this three course meal and wine pairing will be co-hosted by Domaine Roy & Fils, Erath Winery and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery.

Tina’s is opening up just for the occasion and each winery has pulled a few fun wines from the cellar.  Join us and start your day off right.

$65 per person | inclusive of gratuity

To reserve your seat, please call us at 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com.

MENU

Bruléed fig, foie butter
2015 Winderlea Pinot blanc

Seared scallop, grilled pineapple wedge, red pepper oil, arugula
2014 Erath Le Jour Magique white Pinot noir
2015 Domaine Roy & Fils Chardonnay

Grilled Pork Tenderloin, warm bacon-citrus vinaigrette, sautéed cabbage, fried parmesan polental cakes
2013 Domaine Roy & Fils Petite Incline Pinot noir
2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir

Chocolate soufflée cake, raspberry pinot reduction, black pepper chantilly
2012 Erath La Nuit Magique Pinot noir

Join us Sunday at Tina’s in Dundee for the most important meal of the day, brunch! Held in conjunction with Oregon Wine Month & Taste Dundee, this three course meal and wine pairing will be co-hosted by Domaine Roy & Fils, Erath Winery and Winderlea Vineyard and Winery. Tina’s is opening up just for the occasion and each winery has pulled a few fun wines from the cellar. ...
Tina's
Tina's 97115 760 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS