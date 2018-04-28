Taste Dundee 2018

TASTE DUNDEE KICKS OFF OREGON WINE MONTH!

Top Dundee Hills wineries, chefs and restaurants invite all to join them on April 28th as an Oregon Wine Month Pre-Celebration!

Downtown restaurants and tasting rooms in Dundee will join together for a neighborly event and to toast the month-long celebration of Oregon wine. Enjoy small bites and tastes of wine from some of the area’s best restaurants and wineries. Taste Dundee will be held in the Dobbes Family Estate Winery from noon to 4pm, include live entertainment and special wine pricing on half- and full-cases of mix-and-matched wines.

General Admission:

$50 – online

$60 – at the door

12pm – 4pm

Tickets include logo’d GoVino glass.

VIP at Taste Dundee:

$80

VIP Brunch – 10:30am-12pm

Purchase a VIP ticket and join us early at 10:30 for our VIP Brunch with winemakers, bubbles and a mimosa + light brunch bar! You’ll also receive a logo’d wine glass to taste through the Dundee wines for the day.

Participating wineries include:

Alexana Winery

alit wines

Angela Estate Winery

Archery Summit

Burner Wines

Cougar Crest Winery

Cramoisi Vineyard

Dobbes Family Estate Winery

Domaine Trouvère

Erath Vineyard

Evening Land Vineyards

Fox Farm Vineyards

Furioso Vineyards

Lange Estate Winery

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Purple Hands Winery

Roco Winery

Tertulia Cellars Dundee Tasting Room

The Four Graces

Torii Mor Winery

Participating restaurants include:

Babica Hen Cafe – Dundee

The Dundee Bistro

Red Hills Market

Tina’s

21+ only.

Tickets will be on sale on through the Taste Dundee website.

Tickets: http://tastedundee.com/.