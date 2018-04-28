|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/taste-dundee-2018/
|All Dates:
Taste Dundee 2018
TASTE DUNDEE KICKS OFF OREGON WINE MONTH!
Top Dundee Hills wineries, chefs and restaurants invite all to join them on April 28th as an Oregon Wine Month Pre-Celebration!
Downtown restaurants and tasting rooms in Dundee will join together for a neighborly event and to toast the month-long celebration of Oregon wine. Enjoy small bites and tastes of wine from some of the area’s best restaurants and wineries. Taste Dundee will be held in the Dobbes Family Estate Winery from noon to 4pm, include live entertainment and special wine pricing on half- and full-cases of mix-and-matched wines.
General Admission:
$50 – online
$60 – at the door
12pm – 4pm
Tickets include logo’d GoVino glass.
VIP at Taste Dundee:
$80
VIP Brunch – 10:30am-12pm
Purchase a VIP ticket and join us early at 10:30 for our VIP Brunch with winemakers, bubbles and a mimosa + light brunch bar! You’ll also receive a logo’d wine glass to taste through the Dundee wines for the day.
Participating wineries include:
Alexana Winery
alit wines
Angela Estate Winery
Archery Summit
Burner Wines
Cougar Crest Winery
Cramoisi Vineyard
Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Domaine Trouvère
Erath Vineyard
Evening Land Vineyards
Fox Farm Vineyards
Furioso Vineyards
Lange Estate Winery
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Purple Hands Winery
Roco Winery
Tertulia Cellars Dundee Tasting Room
The Four Graces
Torii Mor Winery
Participating restaurants include:
Babica Hen Cafe – Dundee
The Dundee Bistro
Red Hills Market
Tina’s
21+ only.
Tickets will be on sale on through the Taste Dundee website.
Online: $50
At the Door: $60
VIP: $80
Tickets: http://tastedundee.com/.