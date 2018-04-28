 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/taste-dundee-2/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Taste Dundee

Dobbes Family Estate is honored to host Taste Dundee, a celebration showcasing Dundee area wines. Come join the party on Saturday, April 28! We will have 25 wineries pouring samples of their wine along with some tasty gourmet bites. Mix and mingle with wine enthusiasts and explore our lovely Willamette Valley wine. Tickets available very soon, check back often for updates!

Tickets: http://tastedundee.com/.

Dobbes Family Estate is honored to host Taste Dundee, a celebration showcasing Dundee area wines. Come join the party on Saturday, April 28! We will have 25 wineries pouring samples of their wine along with some tasty gourmet bites. Mix and mingle with wine enthusiasts and explore our lovely Willamette Valley wine. Tickets available very soon, check back often for updates! Tickets: http://tastedundee.com/.
Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Dobbes Family Estate Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS