Taste Dundee

Dobbes Family Estate is honored to host Taste Dundee, a celebration showcasing Dundee area wines. Come join the party on Saturday, April 28! We will have 25 wineries pouring samples of their wine along with some tasty gourmet bites. Mix and mingle with wine enthusiasts and explore our lovely Willamette Valley wine. Tickets available very soon, check back often for updates!

Tickets: http://tastedundee.com/.