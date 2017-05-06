Taste Dundee

Join us for wine celebration of Dundee area wineries pouring their favorite 2 wines. You will get a taste of 25 wineries and bites for a fabulous afternoon in wine country.

Opt for the VIP tickets to mix and mingle with winemakers and wine enthusiasts for an exclusive reception limited to 100 guests an hour before the general public is admitted. We hope you will join us to discover the wine from Dundee area wineries.

Fee: $30 General Registration; $50 VIP