Location:Billick Park
Map:320 SW 5th Street, Dundee, OR 971115
Phone: 503-538-2014
Email:karla@chehalemvalley.org
Website:http://2119 Portland Rd
All Dates:May 6, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm Tickets available online for purchase. Limited tickets sold at the door.

Taste Dundee

Join us for wine celebration of Dundee area wineries pouring their favorite 2 wines. You will get a taste of 25 wineries and bites for a fabulous afternoon in wine country.
Opt for the VIP tickets to mix and mingle with winemakers and wine enthusiasts for an exclusive reception limited to 100 guests an hour before the general public is admitted. We hope you will join us to discover the wine from Dundee area wineries.

Fee: $30 General Registration; $50 VIP

Wine celebration with 25 wineries, 50 wines, and food.

Billick Park
320 SW 5th Street, Dundee, OR 971115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

