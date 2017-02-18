Talk Dirt & Wine To Me

Soil Saturday brings the vineyard inside the tasting room! Let our knowledgeable staff walk you through the different soil types and explain the influences these different soils have on wine. This hands-on demonstration will accompany a special flight that demonstrates the importance of dirt and clonal selection on specific wines including our WINERY OF THE MONTH – ELEVÉE WINEGROWERS’ 2014 Pinot noir.

Email Whitney or call 503.852.6100 to RSVP and get more details.



Complimentary for wine club members, $15 for non-club guests

