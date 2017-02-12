Swing into Valentine's at Bennett Vineyards

Dance instruction will be provided by Staver Dance Sport and lunch will be freshly baked pizza and salad. Cover includes the dance class, dancing and food. Lunch will begin at 1:30 pm and the lesson and dancing will begin at 2:30 pm.



East Coast Swing is the easiest of all the swings to learn and the most versatile, with lots of fun patterns. Learn to lead and how to follow.



We have limited space and request that you reserve your spot by February 3rd by emailing us.

Fee: $12.50